CWC 2023: India captain Rohit Sharma voices concern over Mumbai air quality; no fireworks after game, says BCCI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : India captain Rohit Sharma voiced his concerns over the country's deteriorating air quality, particularly in Mumbai, stating that it is crucial to make sure that coming generations live "without any fear."

Rohit-led India will lock horns with 1996 winners Sri Lanka in their upcoming World Cup match on Thursday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

A win will see them book their spot in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Over the past week, Mumbai's AQI has ranged 'Moderate' category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai on Sunday morning was recorded at 139, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

"I mean, in an ideal world, you don't want a situation like this, but I'm pretty sure the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid this kind of situation. It's not ideal, everyone knows that. But obviously, looking at our future generation, your kids, my kids, obviously, it's quite important that they get to live without any fear. So, yeah, every time I get to speak outside of cricket, if we are not discussing cricket, I always talk about this, that you know we have to look after our future generation," the India skipper said at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

A native of Mumbai, Sharma played most of his junior cricket in the city. Throughout his domestic first-class career, he turned out for the Mumbai Ranji team. He currently captains the Mumbai Indians, a city-based club in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it will not be letting off fireworks during the remaining World Cup matches in Delhi and Mumbai due to the deteriorating air quality in those two cities.

In a statement, Jay Shah said the apex body of Indian cricket is sensitive to environmental concerns for which they took the matter up with the International Cricket Council (ICC). It was decided that there wouldn't be any fireworks at Wankhede Stadium to keep a check on the pollution.

He added that BCCI is sensitive to environmental issues and will always place the interest of the fans and stakeholders at the forefront."BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level. The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront," Shah said.

He added that the BCCI acknowledged the public concerns surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi."The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi. While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders," he said.

England batter Joe Root raised over the declining air quality in Mumbai after his team lost to South Africa at the Wankhede.

"I've not played in anything like that before. I've obviously played in hotter conditions, and probably more humid conditions. But it just felt like you couldn't get your breath. It was like you were eating the air. It was unique," Root was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I mean you couldn't get away from it. You walk out onto the field and your shirt's soaking wet, and you have a lot heavier breath than you would do, and you know you've done your fitness and stuff, it's not like you're short on that. So you are very aware of it ... It was tough, but that's the sort of stuff that you come up against and contend with when you come out to play in India at this time of year," he added.

