CWC 2023: India look forward to continue their winning streak ahead of ODI WC clash with Bangladesh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Two Asian cricket giants, India and Bangladesh, are set to clash in the 17th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

India, who are riding high on confidence, will back themselves to keep their winning streak alive as this match follows India's three previous matches against Australia, Afghanistan, and their arch-rivals, Pakistan.

The Men in Blue have dominated the head-to-head record in ODI matches, with 31 wins in 40 total matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh has won 8 matches.

Out of India's 31 wins against Bangladesh, three were home wins, and 18 were away victories. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have won six games at their home ground and failed to clinch a win at away ground.

If the Men in Blue go on to win Thursday's clash, India will clinch their 32 wins against Bangladesh in the 50-over format. On the other hand, Bangladesh might win their ninth victory against the Men in Blue if they win against Rohit Sharma's side in Pune.

The last time, India faced Bangladesh was in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023. In which, the Men in Blue lost the game by six runs.

In the Super Fours match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh, star India players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya were out of the first eleven.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah and said that he came to his best form as he has been in the past.

"I think every area they have covered. They got strike bowlers upfront. Bumrah is almost come to his best as good as we have seen in the past. And they have good spinners, experienced spinners going in the middle overs. And their batting, especially the top order is firing and it's scary the way they are playing at this stage without much fear, and it looks like they are enjoying their cricket at the moment and their home World Cup and there is a lot of support. So, I think overall it's a really good team," Chandika Hathurusingha said.

Ahead of the match, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav and said that he is a 360 player.

"Surya is a champion; he is a match-winner and he's shown you. The last innings that he played, the way he toils - he is a 360 player that we have been talking about. He is a difficult batsman to bowl, especially - anywhere," Paras Mhambrey said at the pre-match press conference.

"I think if you look at the fine leg area, you need to get it covered, third man area get covered, you bring covers up, you start playing out there. So, he is a 360 player, a difficult batsman to bowl to. And yes, it's a difficult decision, I said. It's like Ashwin or like Shami, Surya is a quality player. It's difficult to miss someone like him in the team or get him. But you need to create an opportunity, a place for him to play," Mhambrey added on Suryakumar.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (Vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

