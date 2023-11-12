CWC 2023: India skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat against Netherlands in last group stage match

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 : India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Netherlands in the last group stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The 'Men in Blue' will be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and will aim to win the prestigious tournament.

Hosts India have displayed a quality performance at the ongoing extravagant tournament and maintained their eight-game winning streak. India stands at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 16 points. They have a net run rate of +2.456.

The excellent Netherlands team demonstrated their class earlier in the tournament when they shocked South Africa, and their triumph over Bangladesh was equally stunning.

To defeat India, they will need all of their star players to be at their best, with the performances of Bas de Leede, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, and skipper Scott Edwards crucial.

Speaking at the time of toss, Rohit said, "We are gonna have a bat. No particular reason. Whether we have batted first or bowled first, we have done extremely well. Another opportunity to play well today and tick all the boxes. Extremely happy with how we have played in this tournament. Hats off to the guys who have stood up at different times and taken responsibility. Same team."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said, "We would have batted as well. Looks like a pretty good wicket, but good ground for chasing. We have been pretty good overall. We've had two good wins, and today we want to put in a good performance. This is the biggest crowd we've had in the tournament. We will have to be at our best today. World Cup in India is as big as it gets. We could have played better, but it's been great. Same side for us."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands (Playing XI): Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.

