Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 : Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan heaped praises on Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique, calling him the "next big thing" for Pakistan cricket.

Shafique has earned praise from the Indian after his consistent performances in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Abdullah shafique is a next big thing for team Pakistan. He is got proper technique to survive at this level. #PAKvsAFG," tweeted Pathan.

In four matches, Abdullah has scored 255 runs at an average of 63.75 and a strike rate of over 96. He has one century and two fifties in tournament so far, with best score of 113. He is the sixth-highest run-maker in the WC so far.

He has also played 14 Tests for Pakistan, scoring 1,220 runs at an average of over 50, with four centuries and four fifties in 26 innings. He has the best score of 201.

Coming to the match, Pakistan elected to bat first and posted 282/7 in their 50 overs.

