CWC 2023: Joe Root becomes England's leading run-scorer in tournament history, overtakes Gooch

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 10 : England batter Joe Root overtook Graham Gooch to become England's leading run-scorer in ICC Cricket World Cup history on Tuesday.

Root reached the milestone during his side's World Cup match against Bangladesh at Dharamshala.

Root, earlier struggling for form before World Cup, continued his good run in the tournament with his second successive fifty as he scored 82 in 68 balls with eight fours and a six.

Now in 19 matches and 18 innings, Root has 917 runs at an average of 57.31. He has scored three centuries and five fifties in his WC career, with the best score of 121.

He overtakes Gooch, who had 897 runs in 21 matches at an average of 44.85. He scored a century and eight fifties, with the best score of 115.

Root' career high point was World Cup 2019, not did he win the country their first WC, but also top-scored with 556 runs in 11 matches at an average of over 61, with two tons and three fifties.

Coming to the match, England posted 364/9 in 50 overs after being put to bat first. Besides Malan's masterclass, fifties from Joe Root (82 in 68 balls with eight fours and a six) and Jonny Bairstow (52 in 59 balls with eight fours) helped England reach a massive score.

Mehedi Hasan (4/71) and Shoriful Islam (3/75) were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

England need to defend 365 runs to get their first win in the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor