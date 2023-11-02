CWC 2023: Kiwis call Kyle Jamieson as cover for Matt Henry

Wellington [New Zealand], November 2 : Pace bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has been called up in the New Zealand squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup as a cover for Matt Henry, who sustained an injury during match against South Africa at Pune.

"Kyle Jamieson has been called into the BLACKCAPS ICC Cricket World Cup squad in India as cover. Jamieson, who was previously with the squad as cover for Tim Southee earlier in the tournament, will arrive in Bengaluru late on Thursday ahead of Saturday's game against Pakistan," said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in a statement.

With Matt Henry awaiting scan results on his right hamstring and Lockie Ferguson continuing to recover from his achilles injury, coach Gary Stead said there was no option but to bring in cover.

"The severity of Matt's injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we could not risk being a bowler down for Saturday," Stead said.

"Matt's been a world-class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we have got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today," the coach added.

Stead said Jamieson was well prepared to return to India.

"Kyle is on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group. He will likely train with us on Friday with a mind to be available for Saturday's game. Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match - so we are confident he will be able to hit the ground running," said Stead.

NZ's next match is against Pakistan on Saturday in Bengaluru. With four wins and three losses, the Kiwis are placed at number four in the points table.

