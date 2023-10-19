CWC 2023: Kohli smashes 48th ODI ton as India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : An explosive first wicket partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, followed by Virat Kohli's 48th ODI ton sealed India a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Pune on Thursday.

With four wins in four matches, India is at the second spot in the points table with eight points. New Zealand is at the top with a better net-run-rate. Bangladesh is at the seventh spot with one win and three losses.

In the chase of 257, India started off brilliantly, with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill seeing off any powerplay threats by Bangladesh.

Fifty runs were up for India in just nine overs.

At the end of the first powerplay, India was at 63/0, with Gill (26*) and Rohit (37*) unbeaten. Gill had smacked Nasum Ahmed for two sixes in the same over.

Shubman continued to pick up speed, smashing Mustafizur Ahmed for three fours in the next over.

Hasan Mahmud picked the prized scalp of skipper Rohit for 48 in 40 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. India was 88/1 in 12.4 overs after Rohit was caught by Towhid Hridoy at deep square leg while attempting his signature pull shot.

After some extra runs via no ball and Virat Kohli making full use of free hits, 100-run was up for India in 12.5 overs.

Gill reached his first WC fifty in 52 balls, with five fours and two sixes. He was soon dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 53 off 55 balls, after being caught by Mahmadullah. India was 132/2 in 19.2 overs.

Following this, Shreyas Iyer and Virat took the innings forward. 150-run mark was up for India in 22.4 overs.

Virat reached his third fifty of WC 2023 in 48 balls, with four boundaries and a six.

The pairing of Mahmadullah-Miraz once again ended a budding partnership, removing Iyer for 19 after he was caught by the former at deep midwicket. India was 178/3 in 29.1 overs.

KL Rahul and Virat took India to the 200-run mark in 33.3 overs.

Virat sealed his 48th ODI ton, 78th international ton and India's win with a six, finishing at 261/3 in 41.3 overs.

Mehidy took two wickets for Bangladesh, Hasan got one.

Earlier, Bangladesh's explosive start was eclipsed by India's clinical bowling as they set a target of 257 in the ongoing World Cup on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das were dominating the powerplay, pulling off some well-timed shots to find boundaries on a surface that was assisting batters.

They managed to put up a score of 90-0 in the first 14 overs with a healthy run rate. Drinks were called and after the resumption of the match, India completely turned the tides in their favour.

But before Bangladesh's downfall commenced, Hardik Pandya injured himself and walked off the field.

Pandya came to bowl his first over of the game in the ninth over and was smashed for two successive fours in the second and third deliveries by Litton Das.

While attempting to stop the second four, Pandya tried to use his right leg to stop the ball but slipped and twisted his ankle.

Kuldeep Yadav resumed the innings and on the fourth ball after the game dismissed Tanzid Hasan for 51. A flipper did the trick as Hasan failed to read the ball, tired to go for a sweep but couldn't read the line as the ball struck the pads right in front of the wickets.

Najmul Hossain Shanto came in to avoid further loss of wickets, both batters looked comfortable until the 20th over. Jadeja got better off Shanto to end his day for a score of 8.

Mohammed Siraj claimed Mehidy Hasan Miraz's wicket with KL Rahul taking a stunner behind the stumps showcasing India's prowess in the field.

Jadeja claimed his second by removing set batter Litton Das for 66. In the next 10 overs, Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim stabalised Bangladesh's innings. Shardul Thakur ended the dangerous-looking partnership by claiming Hridoy's (16) wicket who was struggling for rhythm.

Jaspri Bumrah decided to join the party by dismissing Mushfiqur (38) with a moment of brilliance in the field as Jadeja took an unbelievable catch.

Mahmudullah took on Shardul to claim 15 runs in the 46th over and push Bangladesh towards a score of 260.

However, a pinpoint yorker in the final over from Bumrah ended his stay on the pitch as he walked back with a score of 46.

Shoriful Islam struck a six in the final ball to take Bangladesh's score to 256.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 256/8 (Litton Das 66, Tanzid Hasan 51; Ravindra Jadeja 2-38) vs India.

