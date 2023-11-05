Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 5 : Before the start of India's match against South Africa in the 37th ODI World Cup 2023 game at Eden Garden in Kolkata, which will take place on Virat Kohli's 35th birthday, fans in Jammu expressed confidence in Kohli's performance in the match saying the 'birthday boy' will surely score a century today.

While speaking to ANI, a fan said that it would be a tough match for South Africa. The fan added that India will continue with their winning streak, and Kohli will surely score his century on his birthday and equal Sachin Tendulkar's record.

"It seems like a tough match. If South Africa bats first, then India will get a good target. Obviously, India will continue with their winning streak, and Kohli will surely score his century on his birthday and equal Sachin Tendulkar's record," a fan said.

Another fan hoped that Virat Kohli would break records and make history in the upcoming match against South Africa.

"It will be a difficult game since South Africa has a strong side with a good batting and bowling lineup. It will be a tough match for both sides. Even India's batting and bowling are strong. We expect a good performance from Virat Kohli today. Maybe he will break the record and make history," another fan stated.

Another fan said that they are very excited since both South Africa and India are in top form. The fan further stated that they always have high expectations from Kohli.

"We are very excited since both South Africa and India are in top form. We always have high expectations from Virat Kohli and since today is his birthday, hopefully, he can score his century," another fan added.

Both South Africa and India have qualified for the semi-finals, however, the Proteas will still be weary of the challenge posed by the Men in Blue, a team that sent New Zealand's exceptional start to the tournament spiralling down.

A combined effort from the bat, ball and field has contributed to India's success and guided them to a seven-match unbeaten run at the ongoing extravagant tournament.

