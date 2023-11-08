CWC 2023: Malan, Stokes' onslaught power England to 339/9 against Netherlands

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes' blistering knocks powered England to 339/9 against the Netherlands in the ODI World Cup match in Pune on Wednesday.

Malan scored 87 runs from 74 balls. While Stokes played a 108-run knock from 84 balls in Pune. On the other hand, the Dutch bowling attack played an average inning and failed to keep a check on England's run rate at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here.

After winning the toss, Jos Buttler decided to bat first and gave a target of 340 runs to the Netherlands.

Bairstow and Malan opened for England. Aryan Dutt made the first breakthrough for the Netherlands after he dismissed Bairstow for 15 runs in the 6.6 overs (ENG 48-1).

In the first powerplay, England made 70 runs. While the Netherlands picked up one wicket. England crossed the 100-run mark in the 15.5 overs after playing 95 balls.

Joe Root again failed to prevail in the ODI World Cup 2023 and was dismissed in the 20.2 over by Van Beek (ENG 133-2).

Malan played a stellar knock in the game and had to end his game after a run out in the 22 overs (ENG 139-3).

Bas de Leede dismissed Harry Brook in the 26.5 overs for 11 runs (ENG 164-4).

Jos Buttler could play a captain's inning and played only a 5-run knock. He was removed from the crease by van Meekeren in the 30.1 overs (ENG 178-5).

Aryan Dutt bagged his second wicket of the game after he picked up Moeen Ali's wicket in the 35.2 overs for 4 runs (ENG 192-6).

England made 145 runs in the second powerplay. On the other hand, the Netherlands picked up five wickets.

Bas de Leede picked up his second up wicket after dismissing Chris Woakes in the 48.4 over for 51 runs (ENG 321-7).

De Leede dismissed David Willey in the 48.6 overs for six runs (ENG 327-8).

Van Beek ended Ben Stokes' scintillating knock in the 49.4 overs after he scored 108 runs (ENG 334-9).

In the third powerplay, England made 124 runs. While the Dutch players bagged three wickets.

Coming to the Dutch bowling attack, they could not keep a check on England's run rate. De Leede picked up three wickets in his 10-over spell. On the other hand, Logan van Beek gave away 88 runs and bagged two wickets.

Scott Edwards' Netherlands need to make 340 runs to win the match.

Brief score: England: Dawid Malan (87 runs from 74 balls), Ben Stokes (108 runs from 84 balls), Chris Woakes (51 runs from 45 balls) vs Netherlands: Bas de Leede (3/74), Logan van Beek (2/88), Aryan Dutt (2/67).

