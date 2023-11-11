CWC 2023: Marsh's century, Smith's blitz help Australia clinch 8-wicket win over Bangladesh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Mitchell Marsh's scintillating 177-run knock helped Australia to clinch an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 43rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Apart from Marsh, David Warner and Steven Smith made their half-century and paired up with the right-handed batter to chase down 307 runs. On the other hand, Bangladesh's bowling attack failed to defend the target after they couldn't scalp early wickets.

Travis Head and Warner opened up for Australia in the second inning. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed didn't give time to Head to settle down and bowled him out in the 2.5 overs for 10 runs (AUS 12-1).

After the end of the first powerplay in the 10 overs, Australia scored 58 runs. While Bangladesh just bagged one wicket.

Australia reached the 100-run mark in 14.6 overs after facing 90 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman picked up the second wicket of the game after he removed Warner in the 22.1 overs when Bangladesh wicketkeeper Najmul Hossain Shanto took the catch. Warner had to leave the crease after scoring 53 runs (AUS 132-2).

Mitchell Marsh reached his century in 87 balls.

Marsh and Smith helped Australia to reach the 200-run mark in the 31.4 overs. They ruled in the second powerplay which helped Australia to score 206 runs at the end 40 overs.

Australia crossed 300 runs in 44 overs. The partnership between Marsh and Smith helped the Aussies to end the match early in the 44.4 overs.

Following the two wickets, they built a solid partnership to clinch a win in their last league game.

Marsh was in red-hot form as he smashed 17 fours and nine fours after facing 132 deliveries. On the other hand, Smith scored 63 runs from 64 balls. He hit 4 fours and 1 six against the Bangladesh bowlers.

Coming to Bangladesh's bowling attack, Nasum Ahmed was the most expensive bowler for them as he gifted 85 runs to the Aussies. Taskin and Rahman were the only wicket-takers for the Bengal Tigers.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das gave their team a solid start.

With the help of a cracking boundary by Tazid on a Mitchell Marsh delivery, Bangladesh reached the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs.

At the end of the first powerplay in 10 overs, Bangladesh was at 62/0, with Tanzid (28*) and Litton (24*) unbeaten.

In the next over, Litton and Tanzid upped the attack by smashing Marsh for three fours. By the next over, Tanzid was caught and bowled by Sean Abbott for 36 off 34 balls, with six fours. Bangladesh was 76/1 in 11.2 overs.

Litton and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto took Bangladesh to the 100-run mark in 15.1 overs. A soft dismissal put an end to Litton's innings of 36 in 45 balls, with five fours. He was caught by Marnus Labuschagne at long-on, with spinner Adam Zampa taking the wicket. Bangladesh was 106/2 in 16.4 overs.

Towhid Hridoy joined the skipper on the crease. The duo kept unleashing some great shots on Aussie bowling, targeting the part-time bowling of Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis really well.

Bangladesh reached the 150-run mark in 24.3 overs.

There was no stopping Labuschagne from being in action as a run-out by him and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis ended Najmul's 57-ball 45 45-run knock, consisting of six fours. The 64-run partnership for the third wicket was over and Bangladesh was 170/3 in 27.5 overs.

Veteran all-rounder Mahmadullah was on the crease next. He came on the crease with an attacking intent. He targeted Marsh, getting 18 runs out of his over, the 33rd of the innings. This consisted of two sixes as well. Bangladesh reached the 200-run mark in 31.5 overs.

Another promising partnership was cut short at 44 runs as Labuschagne ran out Mahmadullah for 32 off 28 balls, with a four and three sixes. Bangladesh was at 214/4 in 35.4 overs.

Towhid reached his half-century in 61 balls, his first in the tournament.

Bangladesh reached the 250-run mark in 41.5 overs.

Zampa got his second wicket and became the top wicket-taker in WC 2023 with 22 scalps as Mushfiqur Rahim gave a catch straight to skipper Pat Cummins at mid-wicket for 21. Bangladesh was 251/5 in 42.1 overs.

Towhid's knock came to an end after he failed to find elevation in his shot played on delivery by Marcus Stoinis, giving a catch to Labuschagne, his second of the match. The batter made 74 in 79 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Bangladesh was at 286/6 in 46.3 overs.

Bangladesh reached the 300-run mark in 48.5 overs, with the help of a cracking four by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

In the final over, two wickets came for Australia, with Abbott dismissing Mehidy for 29 off 20 balls and running out Nasum Ahmed for seven.

Bangladesh ended at 306/8 in 50 overs, with Taskin Ahmed (0*) and Mahedi Hasan (2*) unbeaten. Zampa (2/32) and Abbott (2/61) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Stoinis also picked a wicket.

Mitchell Marsh was named the 'Player of the Match' after his extraordinary knock against Bangladesh.

Brief score: Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy 74(79), Najmul Shanto 45(57), Tanzid Hasan 36(34); Adam Zampa 2/32, Sean Abbott 2/61, Marcus Stoinis 1/45 vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh 177*(132), Steven Smith 63*(64), David Warner 53(61); Taskin Ahmed 1/61, Mustafizur Rahman 1/76, Mahedi Hasan 0/38.

