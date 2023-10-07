CWC 2023: Mehidy Hasan Miraz's all-round show helps Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 7 : Mehidy Hasan Miraz's all-round show and Bangladesh's exceptional performances in all three departments stunned Afghanistan resulting in a 6-wicket victory for Bangladesh in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup here at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

In the match, Mehidy starred with both bat and ball as he bagged three wickets conceding just 25 runs while he played an exceptional knock of 57 runs off 73 balls.

Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for just 156 thanks to a masterful bowling display and Shakib Al Hasan's team easily won the match in the 35th over.

In their match against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, Bangladesh eventually took control after being spooked early in their innings.

Afghanistan got off to a nearly flawless start in their defence of a modest target of 157 thanks to some excellent fieldwork. In the fifth over, Najibullah Zadran's precise hit left Tanzid Hasan (5) short of his ground. Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled Litton Das a few overs later.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was dropped off the bowling of Farooqi, denying Afghanistan a third opportunity. Mehidy was able to find his rhythm and lead Bangladesh's batting order thanks to this and another drop off his bat in the 12th over.

By the 20th over, the all-rounder had hit four of his team's seven long balls. He and Najmul Hossain Shanto combined 97 runs for the third wicket. His innings of 57 finally came to an end thanks to Rahmat Shah's superb one-handed catch at mid-off.

Bangladesh, though, was already far ahead of the competition at this point. In the 34th over, Shanto reached his half-century, and in the 35th over, his team declared victory.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers showed top form and bowled out Afghanistan for 156. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged three wickets each while Shoriful Islam also starred with the ball with his two-wicket haul.

Brief score: Afghanistan 156 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 47, Ibrahim Zadran 22; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-25) vs Bangladesh 158/4 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 57, Najmul Hossain Shanto 59*; Azmatullah Omarzai 1-9).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor