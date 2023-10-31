CWC 2023: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson ruled out of clash against South Africa

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the clash against South Africa in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Tuesday.

New Zealand will take on South Africa in a clash of tournament heavyweights at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Blackcaps took to X and wrote, "Kane Williamson has been ruled out of Wednesday's match against @ProteasMenCSA. Williamson has batted in the nets the last two days but has been ruled out of a return to match action tomorrow. He will be assessed again ahead of the side's next match against Pakistan."

Williamson has batted in the nets the last two days but was unable to find a spot in the team for a match against South Africa.

According to a statement from Balackcaps, Williamson's availability will be assessed again ahead of the side's next match against Pakistan.

After returning from a knee injury sustained in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Williamson guided his team to an eight-wicket triumph against Bangladesh on October 13 in the ongoing ICC World Cup, making an outstanding 78 runs. His recovery was hampered, however, by an unfortunate event in which he was hit on the left glove by a throw while taking a fast single.

