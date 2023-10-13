CWC 2023: New Zealand flattens Bangladesh to clinch easy 8-wicket victory

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 : New Zealand continued to enjoy success in the ongoing World Cup as they clinched a comfortable 8-wicket victory on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After a clinical performance with the ball in the first innings, the Kiwis set out to chase a paltry target of 246.

Youngster Rachin Ravindra who has impressed so far in the World Cup found an outside edge in Mustafizur's over which was comfortably caught by Mushfiqur Rahim behind the stumps.

Kane Williamson walked out at his usual No.3 spot and made his much-awaited return, establishing a left-hand, right-hand combination with Devon Conway.

Both batters enjoyed a comfortable powerplay and unsettled Bangladesh's bowling set-up with constant strike rotation.

At the end of the powerplay, New Zealand put up 37/1 on the board.

The Kiwis shifted through gears in the next overs as they gathered 55 runs in the next 10 overs.

Conway lost his wicket on the very first ball on the 21st over with Shakib Al Hasan stepping up to provide the breakthrough.

This was the final wicket of the night, as Williamson and Daryl Mitchell took apart Bangladesh bowlers.

In the 38th over of the game, Williamson sustained a blow on his left thumb in Taskin Ahmed's over. Glenn Phillips came in to replace Williamson as he retired hurt with a score of 78.

Phillips and Mitchell finished off the game for New Zealand with scores of 16* and 89* respectively.

Earlier in the innings, Lockie Ferguson (3/49) and Mitchell Santner (1/31) maintained control, as Bangladesh's innings fell apart from 152/4 to 180/7.

It was Trent Boult who drew the blood on the very first ball to dismiss in-form batter Litton Das for a golden duck.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz walked in at number three, to calm the dwindling nerves with some positive shots. Along with Tanzid Hasan, he unleashed a flurry of boundaries to get the Tigers to enjoy a run rate of six per over by the fifth over.

However, Lockie Ferguson brought the Kiwis right back into the game when he dismissed Tanzid for 16.

Hasan Miraz was his next victim just after the end of the powerplay and Phillips dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto in the very next over for 7.

With Bangladesh stuck in a dire situation, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim stitched up a valiant stand and took their score to 100 in the 21st over.

Shakib and Mushfiqur continued to do the damage repair and took on New Zealand's bowlers.

Shakib tried to go after Ferguson but his intentions didn't yield the desired results. He tried to go for a pull and found a top edge which was taken comfortably by the keeper. Shakib went back to the dugout with a score of 40.

Mushfiqur's (66) time on the field came to an end following a slower delivery from Matt Henry in the 36th over.

Bangladesh's lower order didn't survive for too long as they bundled out on a score of 245/9.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 245/9 (Mushfiqur Rahim 66, Shakib Al Hasan 40; Lockie Ferguson 3-49) vs New Zealand 248-2 (Daryl Mitchell 89*, Kane Williamson 78; Mustafizur Rahman 1-36).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor