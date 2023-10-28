CWC 2023: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham wins toss, opts to bowl against Australia

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 : New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 here at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Both Australia and New Zealand are riding high in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 standings and are vying for a position in the semifinals.

However, neither team has yet secured a top-four finish after the five-time champion started the tournament slowly with two crushing losses, and New Zealand was steadily overpowered by India in their most recent encounter.

Travis Head has been added to Australia's playing XI in place of Cameron Green.

Speaking at the time of toss, Latham said, "We are going to bowl. It early starts a reasonable surface, there may be something early with the new ball because of a day game. Jimmy Neesham is in for Mark Chapman who has a calf niggle. Adapting quickly will be key."

Australia captain Pat Cummins said, "Looks like a good wicket, might be something in it early. Travis Head comes in for Cam Green. They are a team we know really well, but they know us really well too. Excited to get going. Try and set up a big score."

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

