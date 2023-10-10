CWC 2023: Pakistan pull off highest chase in World Cup history, defeat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10 : Hundreds from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammed Rizwan helped Pakistan pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history after they defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in their WC clash here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Rizwan played an outstanding unbeaten knock of 131 runs off 121 while Abdullah Shafique slammed 113 and a fiery cameo from Iftikhar Ahmed helped Pakistan chase 344 with 10 balls to spare.

For the first time in men's World Cup history, four centuries were hit in the same match, with Pakistan coming out on top in a run-fest thriller.

Chasing a target of 345, Pakistan got off to a disappointing start, with both Imam-ul-Haq (1) and Babar Azam (10) going back to the pavilion in a sluggish first powerplay, with Dilshan Madushanka taking both wickets.

However, Pakistan managed to maintain the ship and create a platform thanks to Abdullah Shafique, who became 50 and formed a sizable collaboration with Mohammad Rizwan.

In ODI history, Pakistan's men have only once pursued a score over 340, and their previous best World Cup chase was 263; as a result, they will need to put in a record effort to make it two wins in a row at the competition.

Pakistan's men needed a record effort to win their second straight match because they had never previously pursued a score above 340 in ODIs and only 263 in World Cups. But Rizwan, who at one point during his amazing innings passed out from cramp, led Pakistan to the highest-ever chase in the history of the competition.

The winning runs were appropriately scored by the wicketkeeper, who finished on 131* from 121 balls.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss, elected to bat first, and saw his team score the most runs Pakistan have ever conceded in a World Cup match as the two teams battled it out in Hyderabad.

Sri Lanka recorded the highest total against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama's (108) played record-shattering knocks that posed various kinds of trouble to the Pakistan bowlers.

Both batters combined to stitch up a 211-run partnership after Pathum Nissanka laid the foundation for a high-scoring game with his 51 off 61 balls.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 344/9 (Kusal Mendis 122, Sadeera Samarawickrama 108; Hasan Ali 4-71) vs Pakistan 345/4 (Abdullah Shafique 113, Mohammad Rizwan 131*; Dilshan Madushanka 2-60).

