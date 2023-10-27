CWC 2023: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against South Africa; Temba Bavuma returns to playing XI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 : Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

Pakistan are walking in the territory of must-win victory as they look to move to the Top-4 spot and keep the hopes of making it into the semi-finals alive. On the other hand, with a victory the Proteas will look to take a step closer to the final four with a victory and move to the top of the table.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said at the time of the toss, "We'll bat first. Every match is important now and we are focusing on that. All departments we need to improve, fielding especially. We need to stick together and discuss how to get better. I'm happy to do well myself now. Two changes - Hasan Ali is sick, so Waseem Jr comes in."

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said at the time of the toss, "We've played some good cricket, inspirational performances. We've build some momentum with our bowlers and batters clicking. This is not like a T20 WC where you play just 4-5 group games, we need to keep doing well. I would have surely batted here, looks like a good wicket. Three changes - I come back, Tabriz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada comes in."

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

