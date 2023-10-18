CWC 2023: Phillips, Latham shine to take New Zealand at 288/6 against Afghanistan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 18 : New Zealand scored 288 runs at the loss of six wickets against Afghanistan in the first inning of the 16th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

In the first inning, Devon Conway and Will Young opened for the Kiwis and played a 30-run partnership. In the 6.3 overs, Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Conway for 20 runs (NZ 30/1). However, Young played a solid knock of 54 runs from 64 balls.

In the first powerplay of the game, New Zealand scored 43 runs. On the Afghani bowling only picked one wicket.

The Kiwis touched the 50-run mark in 10.1 overs. Rachin Ravindra and Young made a strong partnership.

Azmatullah Omarzai picked his second wicket after he dismissed Ravindra for 32 runs from 41 balls (NZ 109/2).

Kiwi opener Young was removed by Azmatullah in the 20.6 overs (NZ 110/3). Daryl Mitchell replaced Ravindra but could not make a mark in the game. He scored only one run from seven balls and was dismissed by Rashid Khan (110/4).

In the second powerplay, New Zealand scored 142 runs. Meanwhile, Afghanistan took three wickets. The Kiwis touched the 100-run mark in the 18.1 overs of the first inning.

After two quick wickets from Mitchell and Young, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and right-handed batsman Glenn Phillips took incharge of the run rate and played a stunning partnership to give 288 runs to chase.

Phillips and Latham's efforts helped New Zealand to cross the 200-run mark in the 42.1 overs.

Phillips made his half-century from 69 balls after playing 4 fours and 2 sixes. On the other hand, Latham slammed fifty in 67 balls after hitting two fours and no sixes.

Tom Latham's side made 250 runs in the 46.5 overs.

Naveen Ul Haq kept a check on the run rate after he picked up two wickets in the 48th over. In the first ball, Naveen dismissed Glenn Phillips for 71 runs (NZ 254/5). On the other hand, the Afghani pacer picked up Latham's wicket for 68 runs (NZ 255/6).

Afghanistan made a few misfields in the first inning and failed to dominate the game. The Afghani dropped four catches in the first inning.

Naveen Ul Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai picked up two wickets in the first inning. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took one wicket each in their respective spells.

Afghanistan needs 289 runs to win the 16th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai.

