CWC 2023: Rohit, Shardul, Jadeja sweat it out in nets ahead of clash against Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Team India held their practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday ahead of their clash against Afghanistan in the ongoing 2023 ICC World Cup.

India captain Rohit Sharma, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, bowler Shardul Thakur and batter Suryakumar Yadav were among the players captured while sweating it out in the nets.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday took to X and shared some photos of Indian players in the practice session.

📸📸 Snippets from #TeamIndia's optional Training session ahead of their game against Afghanistan tomorrow in Delhi 🏟️👌👌#CWC23 | #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/oCM5nWmTFm— BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2023

Still without Shubman Gill, Men in Blue will face Afghanistan in their second match of the 2023 ICC World Cup here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

India suffered a stutter in batting efforts in their WC opener against Chennai, Men in Blue managed to get out of trouble from 2/3 courtesy of Virat Kohli's 85 and KL Rahul's 97 to win the game by six wickets.

While both teams will aim to increase their at-bat efficiency, attention may shift to each team's spinners. Both teams have access to some of the best tweakers in international cricket, and they may well make good use of them on Wednesday.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor