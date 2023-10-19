CWC 2023: Team India arrives at MCA Stadium in Pune for encounter against Bangladesh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Ahead of the high-octane clash between the two Asian cricketing giants India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, the unbeaten Men in Blue squad have reached the stadium.

After registering back-to-back three victories in the ongoing World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led red-hot team India will aim to continue its winning streak as they take on Bangladesh on Thursday.

Earlier, several supporters of the Indian team were spotted in the trademark blue Indian cricket team jerseys, carrying the national tricolour in hand, and shouting "India" "India" at the top of their lungs.

One fan was seen with a poster that read, "I will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts the World Cup".

Another fan gave a shoutout to Rohit with a poster that read, "Cricket is my religion. Rohit Sharma is my god."

Talking about India's performance in the ongoing tournament, the Men in Blue will back themselves to keep their winning streak alive as this match follows India's three previous victories against Australia, Afghanistan, and their arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Blue have dominated the head-to-head record in ODI matches, with 31 wins in 40 total matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh has won 8 matches.

Three of India's 31 victories over Bangladesh came at home. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has won six games at home but is yet to win a game away from home.

With the exception of a rough start in the second innings of their opening World Cup match against Australia, which was overcome by a steady stand between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India hasn't allowed a game to slip away from them in the ongoing tournament.

Bangladesh will aim to rebound in Pune, after a victory in their first World Cup match the Tigers have suffered back-to-back crushing defeats.

In all of their defeats, the opponents gained the upper hand early in the game, forcing Bangladesh to play catch-up.

But the Shakib Al Hasan-led team will know they have everything they need to stun India. The team features a lot of veteran players, including those who have previously won against India.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (Vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

