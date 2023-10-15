CWC 2023: Team India arrives in Pune ahead of clash against Bangladesh

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Following their convincing victory over traditional rival Pakistan, the Indian men's cricket team on Sunday arrived in Pune ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh.

After registering back-to-back three victories in their World Cup campaign, Men in Blue will face Bangladesh on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

As the members of Men in Blue walked out of the terminal, many fans, who had gathered outside the airport, chanted 'India, India.'

In the match against Pakistan, Jasprit Bumrah was one of five Indian bowlers to end with two wickets, and he was instrumental in a first-innings collapse that saw eight wickets fall for just 36 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja, Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav and India head coach Rahul Dravid were seen walking towards the bus.

Five Indian bowlers took two wickets each, with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav triggering the collapse with brilliant spells after Mohammed Siraj had taken the crucial wicket of Babar Azam.

Rohit Sharma's sublime knock at the top of the order made India's reply extremely comfortable, with Shreyas Iyer bringing up his own half-century with the winning runs.

This was the eighth time that India and Pakistan have met at a men's Cricket World Cup and the eighth time that India have come out on top.

Bangladesh remain sixth in the table thanks to a win over Afghanistan in their tournament opener, and face table-toppers India next up in a Thursday fixture in Pune.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor