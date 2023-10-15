CWC 2023: Tendulkar, Kumble, several others laud Afghanistan for historic victory against England

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian spinner Anil Kumble, Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar and several others in the cricket fraternity were elated to witness Afghanistan pull off one of the greatest upset wins in the World Cup.

Riding on flamboyant opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz's onslaught followed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman's all-round performance, Afghanistan produced the biggest upset of the ongoing ODI World Cup, trouncing defending champions and one of the top contenders for the crown, England.

Sparking delirious scenes in the Afghan dugout, the men for the warrior country upset the defending champions by 69 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Sunday.

Tendulkar lauded Afghanistan's all-round efforts and pointed out that England batters failed to read Afghans' "quality spinners" which led to their downfall.

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1713596974610706897

"Wonderful all-round effort by Afghanistan led by a solid knock from @RGurbaz_21. Bad day for @ECB_cricket. Against quality spinners, you have to read them from their hand, which the England batters failed to do. They read them off the pitch instead, which I felt led to their downfall. Loved the energy they carried on the field. Well played @ACBofficials!" Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

https://twitter.com/anilkumble1074/status/1713586092933558612

Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar also took to X and congratulated Afghanistan for a comprehensive win.

https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/1713585528787140820

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also lauded Afghanistan for their performance and said they outplayed the defending champions in every department.

https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1713585455009038623

"Bahot mubarak Apko Afghanistan. You outplayed England in every department. Gurbazzaaaa you were amazing Ikram Alikhil looked good in the middle overs. Bowling has been top notch from Afghans. #ENGvAFG" Pathan posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor