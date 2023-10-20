CWC 2023: Unbeaten team India arrives in Dharamshala ahead of clash against New Zealand

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 20 : Team India arrived in Dharamshala on Friday ahead of their ICC World Cup 2023 clash against New Zealand.

With four wins in 4 matches, the red-hot Men in Blue will lock horns with unbeaten New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.

The Indian team arrived at the airport on Friday and after boarding the bus, experienced pacer Jasprit Bumrah and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were seen having a conversation.

India head coach Rahul Dravid was seen chatting and sharing laughs while sitting in the bus with Bumrah and Jadeja.

In India's last fixture, Virat Kohli starred with his outstanding unbeaten ton against Bangladesh and it was the highlight of the match.

Shubman Gill scored runs in his second appearance of the World Cup, stroking an excellent half-century to put his team well on course for victory.

The Men in Blue will however miss star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India's match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England.

India however will gather confidence from their show in the ongoing ICC World Cup as the Rohit Sharma-led side picked up a fourth win to keep their unbeaten streak in the tournament intact.

In India's previous match, an explosive first-wicket partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, followed by Virat Kohli's 48th ODI ton sealed India a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Pune on Thursday.

