CWC 2023: 'We executed well, got wickets at right time', says David Warner

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 : Following Australia's 62-run win over Pakistan in the 18th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, Aussie opener David Warner said that he was thinking 350 runs was probably the par after knowing the history of Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Warner said that the Aussies stayed in the contest very well.

Warner added that the squad executed well and got wickets at the right time to clinch a win over Pakistan in Bengaluru.

"Look, I honestly thought 350 was probably par, given the fact that we know the history of this ground and a little bit of dew can come and get a little bit easier to bat on. The guy said there was no dew out there, so that's a positive. But always in these totals, they're going to get partnerships, they're going to come out, they're going to get some momentum going. But what happens is you see there that I know this well and truly chasing when the total up on the board and you feel that you still have to go hard, but on these venues, and when you've had experience playing here, you know if you just back yourself, you'll get those boundaries," David Warner said.

"You don't have to beat the square men, by much and it goes for a four. So, from our perspective, I think we just stayed in the contest very well. We executed well, we got wickets at the right time. And when Iftikhar came in and started teeing off, you just sort of had that feeling that one was going to go to hand because it seemed like he was just going as hard as he wanted to. And that's what you've got to try. I can just get my boundary, try and milk the rest of the over. And that's what we felt that that's all they needed was one boundary, one risk and over and then it can milk it. But fortunately, enough, we create a bit more pressure and yeah, they're going after it," he added.

While talking about the six he slammed against Haris Rauf which hit the roof, Warner replied that he faced him plenty of times and knew the line and length and the pace that Rauf bowls.

"No, it's just pure instinct. I knew I faced him before plenty of times and I think the line and length and the pace that he bowls, It's just one of those shots that at a ground like this, it's a small boundary. So, you know, if you get anything on it and it's in your arc, you can just go with it. That's how I've always intended to go out and about it. And yeah, he bowled it pretty much in my arc where I wanted him to bowl. So yeah, memorable sixes - no, I've hit a lot," Warner added.

Coming to the match, in the first inning, Warner and Mitchel Marsh made a solid opening partnership of 259 runs. Warner scored 163 runs from 124 balls. While Marsh played a 121-run knock.

The Men in Green bowling attack had a disappointing game as they failed to take early wickets in the game and gifted plenty of runs to the Aussies.

In the second inning, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq played a 134-run opening run partnership. Shafique scored 64 runs from 61 balls. On the other hand, Imam played a 70-run knock from 71 balls. Mohammad Rizwan tried to chase the target but was dismissed at 46 runs.

Adam Zampa led the Aussie bowling attack after he scalped four wickets in his 10-over spell. On the other hand, Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis scalped two wickets each.

Following today's game, Australia stands in fourth place in the ODI World Cup 2023 points table. While Pakistan holds the fifth place.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor