Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Following Bangladesh's eight-wicket defeat against Australia in the ODI World Cup match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, Najmul Hossain Shanto said that they came to win against the Aussies but had to concede a loss in their last league game of the tournament.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bangladesh skipper Shanto said that they all had the mentality to win the game and they should have won.

"We started to win the match. We all had the mentality that we would win the game and we should have won from here the way we started. But I think we had two run-outs in the batting and we didn't bowl well in the middle overs. So, as a team, we couldn't play well in some important moments," Shanto said.

The stand-in captain said that if they didn't have two run-outs or if they had another big partnership then they could have won the match.

He further added that it's true that if they play on good wickets then they need to have that practice or experience.

"We have scored 300+ today against such bowling. What I said earlier is that if we didn't have two run-outs or if we had another big partnership in the middle, we would have made 350 from there. So, the confidence is already there in the batsmen. I think we have made 300 against such quality bowling. But it's also true that the more we play on good wickets, we need to have that practice/experience. We know how to make 260. So, if we can create the practice/experience of making 300, then you will see that we can make 300 or 350 regularly," he added.

When asked about his captaincy, Shanto added that he has nothing to say about it. The stand-in skipper further added that he learnt a lot since it was his first ODI World Cup.

Shanto added that Bangladesh didn't play well at all in the 5-6 middle matches in the batting at the tournament.

"I have nothing to say further about my captaincy in Pune but I have learned a lot since it was my first World Cup. I played one-day cricket against such big teams. I played in such an environment. This experience will help me. I didn't play well at all in the 5-6 middle matches in the batting. What were our mistakes or how the big batsmen from other teams were scoring runs in the top order? I have a lot of experience. So, how to improve from here will be the main focus in the coming days if the opportunity comes. And what you said about captaincy is that I couldn't win both matches. But there was a lot to learn. There was pressure from the two big teams. I think I've learned a lot and this will help me in the future," he added.

Coming to the match, Towhid Hridoy (74 runs from 79 balls) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (45 runs from 57 balls) took Bangladesh to 306 in the first inning in Pune. While Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

Chasing 307 runs, Mitchell Marsh played a 177-run knock from 132 balls to clinch an eight-wicket win against the Bengal Tigers. Steven Smith (63 runs from 64 balls) and David Warner (53 runs from 61 balls) played a crucial role in the game to pair up with Marsh. On the other hand, only Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman picked up each wicket in the game.

