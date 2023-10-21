CWC 2023: 'We will learn from this, perform better', says Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 : After Pakistan's disappointing 62-run loss against Australia in the 18th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique said that the Men in Green need to learn from this loss.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Abdullah Shafique hailed the Aussie squad and said that they played well in the game.

The Pakistani opener further added that they need to perform well in the upcoming games after learning from this loss against Australia.

"Australia has played very well; we have to admit that and we have also put in our entire effort. As a bowling unit, in the end, we bowled very well. Our batting was also good, but in the middle overs - we couldn't finish well. Hopefully, we will learn from this and perform better in the next matches," Abdullah Shafique said.

Shafique accepted that catches change a game and help one team get wickets, and added that the Pakistani fielders are trying to do their best.

"No, I don't think so - catches obviously change your game, you get wickets and you get into momentum. All fielders are trying to do their best, but sometimes you don't get that value. But we have given a good fight," Shafique added.

The 23-year-old said that the Men in Green squad have full confidence in their batting unit.

"Yeah, we have chased down this total, like 345 in the previous match against Sri Lanka. We have confidence in our batting unit as well. But yeah, they bowled pretty well. So, they have ticked all of their boxes in the fielding and in the bowling as well. So, we made a good effort like in the start we were going well. And then we couldn't finish well I guess yeah," Shafique concluded.

Coming to the match, in the first inning, Warner and Mitchel Marsh made a solid opening partnership of 259 runs. Warner scored 163 runs from 124 balls. While Marsh played a 121-run knock.

The Men in Green bowling attack had a disappointing game as they failed to take early wickets in the game and gifted plenty of runs to the Aussies.

In the second inning, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq played a 134-run opening run partnership. Shafique scored 64 runs from 61 balls. On the other hand, Imam played a 70-run knock from 71 balls. Mohammad Rizwan tried to chase the target but was dismissed at 46 runs.

Adam Zampa led the Aussie bowling attack after he scalped four wickets in his 10-over spell. On the other hand, Pa Cummins and Marcus Stoinis scalped two wickets each.

Following today's game, Australia stands in fourth place in the ODI World Cup 2023 points table. While Pakistan holds the fifth place.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor