CWC: Are Indian conditions, bowling kryptonite to Jos Buttler?

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 : England skipper Jos Buttler's struggles in ICC Cricket World Cup continued as he failed to click against 'Men in Blue' in a must-win match at Lucknow on Sunday.

In the match, while chasing 230, Buttler could score just 10 runs in 23 balls, with one four.

Buttler fell to spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

In 14 ODIs and 13 innings in India, Buttler has managed only 188 runs at an average of 14.46 and a strike rate of just 94.00. His best score is 43 in Indian conditions.

Buttler has been poor against India in ODIs irrespective of the host nation. In 23 ODIs and 20 innings, he has scored 435 runs at an average of 21.75, with his strike rate dropping to just around 85. He has three half-centuries, with the best score of 67.

This poor run extends to international cricket as well as in 35 matches and 36 innings against India, Buttler has scored 822 runs at an average of 28.34 and a strike rate of just above 92. He has four half-centuries, with the best score of 83* against India.

Buttler has faced off Kuldeep in two innings for a total of eight balls. In these, he has just scored four runs, all coming through singles and given his wicket to Kuldeep twice.

Mohammed Shami though, has dismissed Buttler the most times in ODIs, a total of five times. In eight innings, Buttler has managed only 57 runs against the pacer at an average of 11.40.

In six matches this tournament, Buttler has just 105 runs at an average of 17.50, with best score of 43.

So in a way, Indian conditions and bowlers continue to be Buttler's weak point and this has let down England in this tournament and could reduce them to bottom spot holders.

In the match, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

India put 229/9 in their 50 overs. Stars like Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (9) and Shreyas Iyer (4) failed to score. But useful knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma (87 in 101 balls with 10 fours and three sixes), KL Rahul (39 in 58 balls, with three fours) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped India go beyond the 200-run mark.

David Willey (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Rashid and Chris Woakes (2/33) took two wickets. Mark Wood got one wicket.

