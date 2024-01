CWC: Bangladesh team arrives in Chennai ahead of their clash against New Zealand

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], October 11 : Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Chennai on Wednesday ahead of their upcoming ODI World Cup match against New Zealand at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After landing at Chennai airport, the Bangladesh cricket team boarded their team bus to reach their team hotel in Chennai.

In their first match of the tournament, Bangladesh clinched a six-wicket win against Afghanistan in Dharamsala.

However, in their previous encounter, Bangladesh lost to England though they displayed a solid performance.

Bangladesh's ODI World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

New Zealand's ODI World Cup squad: Kane Williamson (C), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (VC), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor