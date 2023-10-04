CWC: India, Australia teams reach Chennai Airport ahead of their campaign opener

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 : The Indian and Australian cricket teams reached Chennai on Wednesday to play their first match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on October 8.

Host India will start their World Cup campaign at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against Australia on October 8 (Sunday).

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Shubman Gill and other players were seen at the Chennai Airport

Australian players David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and others were also spotted at the Airport.

India will be walking into the World Cup riding high on confidence after lifting the Asia Cup and securing the three-match ODI series against Australia 2-1.

India's two warm-up matches against England and Netherlands were called off due to persistent rain.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

