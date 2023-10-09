New Delhi [India], October 9 : After India clinched a thrilling six-wicket win in their ODI World Cup 2023 opener match against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, First Secretary of the Australian High Commission Carlo White shared his view on the game and said that the Aussies have been exposed by India's three spin bowling attack.

While speaking to ANI, Carlo White said that the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was very challenging. He also praised India's batting lineup and said that the middle order has a lot of depth.

The First Secretary of the Australian High Commission in Delhi added that the 34-year-old Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja had a brilliant spell in the first inning and cleaned up the Australian batting lineup. He also said that the Aussies have a lot of lessons to learn from the loss against India.

Carlo White also talked about the star Indian opener Shubman Gill who missed the fifth match of the tournament against Australia due to illness and said that hopefully the 24-year-old can take part in the India-Pakistan high-voltage match.

"Australia have been exposed by India's three spin bowling attack. I think Chennai's wicket was very challenging for the batters. India's middle order has a lot of depth. Jadeja really cleaned up the Australian team. I think we have a lot of lessons to learn. Hopefully, Gill is feeling and can play against Pakistan," Carlo White told ANI.

Talking about the fifth match of the ODI World Cup, in the first inning, Mitchell Marsh went for a duck after opening for Australia along with David Warner (41 runs from 52 balls), and Steven Smith (46 runs from 71 balls) helped Australia to make a 69-run second-wicket partnership. After Smith's dismissal, the Aussie batting lineup failed against the Indian bowling attack.

The three spin attack of India which includes Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav put up a stellar performance to dismiss Australia for 199. Jadeja picked up three wickets. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ashwin scalped one wicket each at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In the run chase inning, Australia started off well and took early wickets to dismiss Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for duck, leaving India at 2/3. But following that, Virat Kohli (85 runs from 116 balls) and KL Rahul (97* runs from 115 balls) had a 165-run partnership to help the Men in Blue clinch a six-wicket win against Australia.

India will lock horns with Afghanistan in their match on October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

