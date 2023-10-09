Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 9 : Following India's six-wicket win against Australia in the fifth match of the ODI World Cup at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja said that the Chepauk wicket was behaving like a Test match bowling wicket.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Ravindra Jadeja said that he was not experimenting too much in the first match of the tournament and tried to bowl stump to stump.

"So, my plan was simple I was thinking that this is a Test match bowling wicket. I shouldn't experiment too much because everything was happening on the wicket. So, I was trying to bowl it stump to stump," Ravindra Jadeja said during the post-match press conference.

The Indian spinner said that the wicket of Steven Smith was the turning point in the first inning, Jadeja also accepted that he got an extra advantage during the game since he knew the conditions in Chennai.

"I think that was the turning moment, you know, when you get a wicket like Steve Smith from there onwards it was not easy to just come in and rotate the strike for the new batter. So, I think that I would say that wicket was the turning point. From there onwards, they were 119 - 3 and 199 all out. I think, yeah, I would say that was the turning point. And yeah, it helped me, because I knew the conditions in Chennai. I've been playing here for like 10-11 years so I know the conditions on this ground. So, I think I enjoyed the game and whatever I contribute to the team I always feel happy," he added.

When asked about his role in the match against Australia, Jadeja said that whenever he plays for India, he tries to give his 100% and never takes anything for granted.

"If you are playing for India, every match is big. I never take anything for granted, that I am set and I have a good image. Whenever I play, I try to give my 100% but sometimes it happens, and sometimes it doesn't. But whenever it happens and the team wins, it feels really good," he added.

"Everyone has an input on the game plan, in which venue, how to play against a particular team, how we implement every small thing, no such special message. But everyone has a different viewpoint to read the game, so everyone brings their thoughts on the ground and accordingly we decide how to play against a particular batsman or bowler - what is their weak zone, their strong area. We discuss that on the ground," he added.

Jadeja revealed that when he started the first over, the ball was stopping after coming on a little slow and that is why he tried to bowl stumps o stumps.

"When I started the first over, the ball was stopping after coming on a little slow. I thought it was the afternoon, it was hot and the wicket was dry. I thought a stump-line would be better. From here some balls would turn, and some would go straight so it won't be easy for the batsman to line up. This was my plan that I should bowl at the stumps and luckily the ball to Smith turned a little more," he added.

Jadeja praised Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and said that they've been doing it for the team for so many years and because of that, nobody panicked in the dressing room.

"Yeah, like, obviously, when you're three wickets down in just a couple of overs, you obviously get panicked a little bit. But we know that Virat and Rahul, they've been doing it for the team for so many years. So, I think nobody was too hyper or panicked at that time. But yeah, luckily, they played brilliantly, they know the conditions well and they took the game forward till the last so I think that was amazing to see," Jadeja added.

Talking about the six-wicket win against Australia, Jadeja said that it always feels good to defeat big teams and it helps to boost confidence.

"It feels very good when you defeat big teams, and your confidence definitely goes up. Beating Australia and other strong teams in the World Cup would be great. I won't say it will be easy in front of the other teams because every team is good. But if you win in front of the big teams, you have a different level of confidence. In the next stage, as a team, if out of 11 even 7-8 players have high confidence we can go in a positive direction," he added.

Jadeja also praised Kuldeep Yadav and said that he has been performing well.

"He has been playing well; in the Asia Cup he was the highest wicket-taker. He is in good rhythm and in good touch so hopefully, he will keep on doing this. As a spinner we always discuss whether there is spin or not, can you bowl at a good speed - we keep passing the information to each other. That gives us an idea that on this wicket at what speed and line and length we can bowl," Jadeja concluded.

Talking about the match, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner opened for the Aussies in the first inning, however, Marsh went for a duck, but Warner (41 runs from 52 balls) and Steven Smith (46 runs from 71 balls) helped Australia to make a crucial 69-run second-wicket partnership. Soon after Smith's wicket, the Aussies failed to get a hold of the match after the Indian bowling attack showcased a stellar performance.

India's three pronged spin bowling attack of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin put up a magnificent inning and dismissed the Aussies for 199. Jadeja picked up three wickets. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ashwin scalped one wicket each in the fifth ODI World Cup match.

In the second inning, Australia started off well after they dismissed Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for a duck leaving India at 2/3. However, Virat Kohli (85 runs from 116 balls) and KL Rahul (97* runs from 115 balls) made a solid 165-run partnership to clinch a six-wicket win against Australia.

India will face off against Afghanistan in their upcoming fixture on October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

