CWC Qualifiers: We executed our plans well, says Oman skipper Shoaib Khan after win over UAE

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 21 : Following his side's five-wicket win over UAE in the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers match, Oman batter Shoaib Khan said that his side executed the plans really well and Aqib Ilyas gave him a lot of support from the other end.

Three half-centuries from Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan and Mohammad Nadeem helped Oman clinch their second successive victory in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifier match against UAE by five wickets in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

"It was a good toss to win. We executed our plans very nicely. The wicket was the same in both innings. Our plan was simple: to stay in as long as possible and rotate strike when spinners bowl. I had cramps. My partner Aqib gave me good support, told me to stay in the crease and that'll take us to the win," said Shoaib in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, UAE posted 227/8 in their 50 overs after being put to bat first by Oman. Aayan Khan hit a brilliant half-century, scoring 58* in 52 balls. Also, Vriitya Aravind (49 in 84 balls) and Rameez Shahzad (38 in 51 balls) put on an 87-run stand for the third wicket after UAE was reduced to 16/2.

Jay Odedra (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for Oman.

In the chase of 228, Oman was restricted to 14/2. But later, half-centuries from Aqib Ilyas (53), Shoaib Khan (52*) and Mohammad Nadeem (50*) helped Oman chase down the target with four overs and five wickets in hand.

Junaid Siddique (2/31) was the standout bowler for UAE.

Shoaib was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his fifty.

Oman is at the top of the Group B point table with two wins in two matches and a total of four points. On the other hand, UAE is at the bottom with two losses in two games, with zero points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor