CWC: Shakib, Mehidy shines as Bangladesh bowling attack holds Afghanistan at 156 runs in first inning

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 7 : Bangladesh bowler Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan shined in the first inning of the third match of the ODI World Cup 2023 to stop Afghanistan's batting lineup at 156 runs on Saturday.

Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in the first. In the first inning, Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the Bangladesh bowling attack in the first inning and dismissed Afghanistan at 156 runs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran opened for Afghanistan and played a 47-run partnership. Gurbaz scored 47 runs from 62 balls with a strike rate of 75.81. Whereas Zadran played a 22-run knock from 25 balls with a strike rate of 88.00.

However, Afghanistan's middle order failed to perform in their opening match of the extravagant tournament.

Rahmat Shah came at number three and scored 18 runs from 25 balls. Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi also scored 18 runs from 38 balls. On the other hand, Azmatullah Omarzai made 22 runs in 20 balls with a strike rate of 110.00 strike rate. The rest Afghanistani batsmen failed to get a double-digit run on the scoresheet.

Talking about Bangladesh's bowling attack, they displayed a stellar performance to hold Afghanistan's run rate. Mehidy Hasan and Shakib picked up three wickets each and gave away 25 and 30 runs respectively.

Shoriful Islam took two wickets in his 6.2-over spell and gave away 34 runs. Meanwhile, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman scalped one wicket each.

In the second inning, Bangladesh need to make 157 runs in 50 overs to clinch a win in their first match of the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

