CWC23 Qualifier: Vikramjit, Barresi help Netherlands register 74 runs win over Oman

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 3 : A stupendous century from Vikramjit Singh and all-round efforts from the team helped Netherlands clinch crucial Super Six points in a massive 74-run win over Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Monday.

Centurion Vikramjit's efforts overshadowed Oman's centurion Ayaan Khan's as the Netherlands secured a much-needed win in Harare.

Netherlands kept their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 hopes alive with a Vikramjit Singh-inspired 74-run win (DLS) over Oman.

The Omani batting effort was highlighted by Ayaan Khan's (105*) sparkling hundred, but in the end, they were unable to attain the enormous Dutch total. Aryan Dutt claimed the figure of 3-31 and was the preferred bowler for the Netherlands.

Vikramjit Singh's magnificent century and Wesley Barresi's aggressive 97 off 65, coupled with cameos from Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar, pushed Netherlands to a commanding position in the first innings.

Chasing a daunting target of 364 after early rains reduced the match to 48-overs-per-side, Oman got off to a secure yet unthreatening start.

Jatinder Singh (17) and Kashyap Prajapati contributed 34 runs off 41 balls before Singh was run out. Captain Aqib Ilyas was immediately taken out for four by Ryan Klein.

By the time Oman scored 100 runs in the 19th over, they were fortunate to still have Prajapati (25), as the Dutch squandered several opportunities. When Aryan Dutt removed Mohammad Nadeem in the twentieth over, the Netherlands achieved their fourth wicket.

The fifth wicket stand between Ayaan and Shoaib Khan was what gave the Oman innings finally some momentum. After 48 deliveries, their stand stitched 50 runs partnership. Ayaan reached his half-century with a six in the 27th over.

In the 34th over, the team crossed the 200-run threshold. The partnership came to an end in the 38th over when Scott Edwards successfully stumped Shoaib. Although they made an effort, the asking rate had increased to about 15 per over, making a Dutch victory appear like a formality.

In the 41st over, Ayaan reached a personal milestone by scoring her first ODI hundred. Due to poor lighting, the game was eventually abandoned in the 44th over.

Earlier, Oman won the toss and opted to bowl first. Oman pacers Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah took advantage of the cloudy weather earlier and relished their bowling. The Dutch openers Vikramjit Singh and Max ODowd were put to the test in difficult circumstances, but they held their own until play was stopped by rain. The game had to be changed to a 48-over match due to the stoppage.

The Netherlands resumed the game in full offensive mode. In Kaleemullah's third over, Vikramjit Singh hammered three boundaries, while Max O'Dowd smacked a six and four in his fourth over. The pair had successfully led the Netherlands to 52 by the end of the 10th over. Vikramjit kept his foot on the gas after that and made sure he reached his half-century in the 18th over. The century stand between the duo was also brought up with this run.

However, O'Dowd was worried by Ayaan Khan's turn. The left-arm spinner eventually got the opener out for 35 from 64. Wesley Barresi then joined Vikramjit, and the pair continued to score over six runs every over. 80 runs were added from 72 balls. Ultimately, Vikramjit reached his first ODI hundred in the 31st over.

The southpaw finally fell to an expansive loft which he played off Mohammad Nadeem. The ball was grasped by Fayyaz Butt at long-on.

With a quick fifty, the 39-year-old Barresi spearheaded the Netherlands' charge. With only 43 balls used, it contained two sixes and four fours. He contributed 55 runs from 27 balls for the fourth wicket along with the ferocious Bas de Leede (39 off 19). Even after de Leede was out, Barresi kept going and scored runs all over the field and took his team's total to 362/7.

Brief score: Netherlands 362/7 (Vikramjit Singh 110, Wesley Barresi 97; Bilal Khan 3-75) vs Oman 246/6 (44 over) (Ayaan Khan 105*, Shoaib Khan 46; Aryan Dutt 3-31).

