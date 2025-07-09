CWI 2025 Rising Stars Women's Under-19 Championship gets underway

Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], July 9 : Cricket West Indies (CWI) is proud to announce the staging of the 2025 Rising Stars Women's Under-19 Championship, currently underway in Trinidad and Tobago from July 8 to July 19. The highly anticipated tournament will feature the region's most promising young female cricketers, representing Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Windward Islands, last year's runners-up, Leeward Islands, and defending champions Guyana.

Now in its fifth year under the name "CWI Rising Stars Championship", the regional competition began in 2009 as an invitational tournament organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Women's Cricket Association (TTWCA). In 2019, CWI's Board of Directors committed to fully fund the tournament following the hosting of the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

It now forms part of the annual CWI Rising Stars age-group regional tournament fixture, managed jointly by CWI and the TTWCA, playing a pivotal role in CWI's long-term player development pathway and the organisation's broader strategy to grow the female game across the region, while serving as a key talent identification platform for future West Indies international players.

As part of the tournament, a special Player Development Session will be held on July 9, designed to equip the young athletes with essential tools both on and off the field.

This interactive session will focus on key areas, including Sports Psychology, Nutrition and Physical Wellness, Personal Branding and Social Media Awareness, and Children's Rights and Protection.

CWI's Director of Cricket, Bascombe, emphasised the importance of the championship in the growth of the women's game.

"The Rising Stars Women's Under-19 Championship is about more than just cricket, it's about empowering young women, building their confidence, and preparing them for success on and off the field", he said. "We are proud to see this tournament continue to grow and play such a critical role in our commitment to the development of female cricket across the region."

The tournament will see intense competition and a showcase of future stars, as each team vies for regional bragging rights. At the same time, the developmental components reinforce CWI's mission to holistically support young women athletes through education, awareness, and skill-building.

"This championship gives our girls a platform to shine and also prepares them for the responsibilities that come with being professional athletes and role models", Bascombe added. "We want to ensure that when they wear the maroon, they are not only talented cricketers but also well-rounded young women."

The 2025 Rising Stars Women's Under-19 Championship builds on the momentum from recent years and is expected to attract regional attention as interest in the women's game continues to expand. It reinforces Cricket West Indies' ongoing commitment to female inclusion, youth engagement, and the sustainable development of West Indies cricket.

Matches will be played at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine; the Diego Martin Sporting Complex; as well as the National Cricket Centre located in Couva.

