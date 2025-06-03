CWI announces squads for West Indies T20Is against England, Ireland

Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], June 3 : Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the squads for the three T20 International matches against England from June 6-10 and another three matches against Ireland from June 12 to June 15.

The series will be the first for newly appointed T20 captain Shai Hope, who will have a dynamic and exciting squad, which will see the return of Jason Holder, who last represented the Caribbean team in the shortest format in February 2024.

Andre Russell makes a return to the squad after sustaining an injury during the first match of last year's series against England in Barbados, but has only been selected for the England leg of the tour.

Following an extended stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Nicholas Pooran asked to be rested for both series.

Test captain Roston Chase will leave the squad after the England T20Is to join his red-ball teammates for the Test Series Camp in Barbados from June 13 to 21, ahead of the highly anticipated three-test series against Australia for the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy.

Brandon King has been granted leave from the Ireland leg of the tour. Jyd Goolie, a standout performer in the inaugural West Indies Breakout League with his player of the match performance and a member of the 2016 ICC Under-19 World Cup team, earns his first senior team call-up as Chase's replacement. In-form batter Keacy Carty replaces King.

Head Coach Daren Sammy as well as his assistants Floyd Reifer and Ravi Rampaul will also depart to join the Test Series Camp after the England leg of the tour, a strategic move as he prepares for his first outing as Head Coach of the Test team, alongside the newly appointed Chase, at the critical start of the 2025-2027 World Test Championship cycle, where the Caribbean squad is seeking to regain its place as one of the world's leading test playing squads.

The highly experienced Rayon Griffith, who has been a widely respected and admired staple of the coaching unit for many years, will take the reins as the lead coach for the matches against Ireland. Donovan Miller will step in to add support to the coaching staff.

Squad for T20Is against England: Shai Hope (Captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King (Vice Captain), Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd.

Squad for T20Is against Ireland: Shai Hope (Captain), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jyd Goolie, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford (Vice Captain) and Romario Shepherd.

Match Schedule vs England:

6 June 2025: First T20I, England vs West Indies at Chester-Le-Street, Durham

8 June 2025: Second T20I, England vs West Indies at Bristol

10 June 2025: Third T20I, England vs West Indies at Southampton

Match Schedule vs Ireland:

12 June 2025: First T20I, Ireland vs West Indies at Bready

14 June 2025: Second T20I, Ireland vs West Indies at Bready

15 June 2025: Third T20I, Ireland vs West Indies at Bready.

