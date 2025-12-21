CWI, CPL review 2026 timing for Breakout T20 League

Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], December 21 : Cricket West Indies (CWI), in collaboration with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has completed a review of the proposed window for the Breakout T20 League in 2026, a release said.

Given the increasingly congested international and domestic cricket calendar, coupled with preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it has been determined that the tournament cannot be staged in its originally planned window.

Following the successful inaugural edition earlier this year, both CWI and CPL remain firmly committed to the Breakout T20 League, which is regarded as a key component of the region's player development pathway and a critical bridge to regional, franchise, and international cricket.

CWI Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring emphasised that the league's primary purpose is player development, particularly the identification and nurturing of talent beyond traditional or highly visible pathways.

"While we have not yet identified a suitable window for the Breakout League in 2026, it remains an important pillar of our domestic tournament strategy," said Dehring. "This pause, particularly during a stringent fiscal period, provides an opportunity to assess the league's structure and to determine whether it is optimally positioned within the World Cup cycle to deliver the best possible developmental outcomes.

"We must cast a wider net across the Caribbean to ensure we are identifying players with the skill, athleticism, and mindset required for the modern game, including those who may emerge later or who have not yet had sustained exposure to elite environments. That requires stronger scouting, improved data capture, and clearer alignment between the Breakout League and our high-performance systems, so that progression to the senior international level is intentional and measurable."

Dehring added that alignment across all levels of West Indies cricket is particularly critical during the current cycle, with multiple national squads active on the global stage.

"With the Under-19 Men's and Senior Men's teams focused on upcoming World Cups, this is an especially demanding period for our players," he said. "While the Breakout League remains part of our forward planning, it will not be staged in the same window. Both CWI and CPL agree that the tournament must have sufficient space to make a meaningful developmental impact and to truly engage our fans. We will continue to look for a space for this event in 2026."

CPL Chief Executive Officer Pete Russell echoed this commitment, highlighting the importance of ensuring the competition's long-term viability and developmental value.

"The CPL fully supports the Breakout League and its role within Caribbean cricket," Russell said. "Although we have not yet been able to secure a suitable window for 2026, our commitment to the competition remains unchanged. This period will allow us to refine the format, timing, and supporting structures to ensure the league fulfils its intended role within the regional development system, both now and in the future."

