Dale Steyn likely to join Sunrisers Hyderabad as bowling coach for IPL 2022?

Former South Africa quick Dale Steyn is likely to join 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad as bowling coach for the 2022 season of the cash-rich league. Sunrisers is planning for a complete overhaul of their coaching staff after the departure of Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin. The franchise will also not have their mentor VVS Laxman at the helm, as he has taken the mantle of heading the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Steyn, a veteran of 95 IPL matches and 97 wickets, has been a part of the league since its inaugural year, having represented Deccan Chargers and Gujarat Lions before Royal Challengers Bangalore. He announced retirement from all cricket earlier this year, after wearing a South African shirt 292 times. Steyn picked 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95, while he had 196 and 64 wickets in 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is respectively. It is understood that the negotiations between the franchise and him are on, and an official announcement regarding his appointment will be made soon. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Hemang Badani, who represented India in four Tests and 40 ODIs between 2000 to 2004 is also likely to be roped in within the coaching staff. The upcoming edition of the league in all probablity will commence from April 2 onwards in Chennai.