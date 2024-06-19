Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed to be part of inaugural World Championship of Legends

New Delhi [India], June 19 : In the second half of this year, Edgbaston Stadium will witness the grand launch of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) event alongside the debuts of international icons.

Performing for the first time ever at the grand stage of Edgbaston stadium are the iconic talents Darren Sammy, Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Cutting, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed who will be playing their first legends tournament ever.

The inaugural season of WCL aims to debut with a unique cricketing format featuring six teams from six cricketing powerhouses: South Africa, India, Pakistan, England, Australia, and the West Indies. In addition to a number of intriguing newcomers, the event will also feature cricketing icons such as Aaron Finch, Brett Lee, Shahid Afridi and Yuvraj Singh.

Darren Sammy, known for his leadership in West Indies cricket, joins the ranks alongside England's versatile all-rounder Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara and India's skilled fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni.

Australia's explosive Ben Cutting, South Africa's legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn, and Pakistan's seasoned campaigners Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed add further depth to their respective national lineup.

Adding thoughts to the participation, Dale Steyn South Africa's legendary bowler shares, " I'm excited to be making my debut in a legends tournament. I'm hoping we can execute it rather successfully and I'm excited to resume my pace," Bret Lee said as per the release by WCL.

Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO of the World Championship of Legends, expressed his excitement by sharing, "The World Championship of Legends aims to be a milestone in featuring some of the world's cricketing greats in the inaugural season. Their participation is further proof of our dedication to showcasing cricket's diversity and vibrancy. In addition to celebrating the accomplishments of our cricketing heroes this tournament also offers a stage for other global icons to debut and add intrigue to the tournament."

Edgbaston is slated to host the pivotal group matches, semi-finals, and the final, with additional group stage matches scheduled at various other grounds throughout Warwickshire.

Sparking tremendous excitement among cricket enthusiasts globally, the anticipation of iconic players from cricket's top teams reigniting historic rivalries, like India versus Pakistan or Australia against England, ensures an electrifying and unforgettable tournament.

The World Championship of Legends promises to be a celebration of cricketing excellence, uniting fans from around the globe in admiration of these iconic players. With each match set against the backdrop of Edgbaston's historic grounds, spectators can expect thrilling displays of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.

