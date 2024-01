Dan Lawrence roped in as Harry Brook's replacement for England's tour to India

London [UK], January 21 : England batter Dan Lawrence has been roped in as a replacement for young batter Harry Brook, who has pull out of the five Test India series starting from January 25.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that Lawrence will be joining the team within the next 24 hours.

"Surrey's Dan Lawrence to join the England Men's Test squad in the next 24 hours. #INDvENG," said ECB in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/englandcricket/status/1749013485348848084/photo/1

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday confirmed that star batter Harry Brook will miss the India Test tour due to personal reasons.

ECB released a statement to announce Brook's absence which read, "Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men's Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India. The England selectors will confirm a replacement player for the tour in due course."

Brook has been a crucial figure for the Three Lions as, since his Test debut in September 2022, nobody has played as many matches for England as Brook, with a total of 45. He has played a vital role as one of the faces of England's 'Bazball' approach to Test cricket, which has yielded them fine results so far with its attacking, result-oriented and positive nature.

In 12 Tests, Brook has scored 1,181 runs at an average of 62.15, with four centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 186.

The 26-year-old Lawrence last played a Test for England in March 2022. In 11 Tests, he has scored 551 runs at an average of 29.00, with four half-centuries in 21 innings. His best score is 91.

This time Ben Stokes will lead a new-look England Test team for the series. The first Test of the series will be played in Hyderabad from January 25 while the fifth and final Test will be held in Dharamshala and the series will conclude on March 11.

Debutants Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir were both part of the England Lions squad that trained in the United Arab Emirates last month. They were joined in the UAE by vice-captain Ollie Pope and Jack Leach to step up their preparations as they returned to Test duty following injury.

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed returns to the Test squad after claiming a five-wicket haul on his Test debut in Pakistan last December.

The absence of Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, and Will Jacks is significant. In India, James Anderson will lead the pace assault, with uncapped Gus Atkinson promoted from the limited-overs squad. The other pacers in the squad are Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was called up after being left out of the Ashes squad earlier this year. Jonny Bairstow is the team's other wicketkeeper. Ollie Pope and Leach are also back from injury.

England Test squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Mark Wood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor