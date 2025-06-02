Dan Mousley century powers England Lions to 527/7 at end of day 3 against India-A

Canterbury [UK], June 2 : A majestic hundred from Dan Mousley powered England Lions to 527-7, trailing behind by 30 runs at the end of day 3 in the first unofficial test match against India-A on Sunday at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

After the end of day three, the England Lions finished at 527/7. Zaman Akhter, 38 (78), remained not out on the crease, as the double centurion from India's first innings, Karun Nair, removed Mousley for 113 (157) on the last ball of day 3. His innings included ten fours and a six.

England were 413/5 at the start of the third session, Tom Haines 167 (271) and Dan Mousley 48 (85). Haines departed in the following over after a brilliant innings of 171 (279), which included 19 fours. Zaman Akhter joined Mousley in the middle.

Mousley completed his fifty in the 101 overs, after pushing the ball towards the deep square for a single off Nitish Kumar Reddy. The duo of Akhter and Mousley completed 50 50-run partnership for the seventh wicket in the 114th over.

Mousley took on Harsh Dubey in the 117th over, smashing him for 12 runs. Both batters continued hitting Dubey in his following over for 10 runs. The England Lions crossed the 500-run mark in the same over. Mousley completed his century in the 120th over after smashing a four off Mukesh Kumar towards deep midwicket.

Earlier in the second session, Tom Haines 150 and impactful innings from Dan Mousley provided an upper hand to England Lions against the India A in the second session of 1st Unofficial Test, on Sunday at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury as the hosts end second session on 413-5 in 98 overs, trailing by 144 runs.

The England Lions began the second session from 333/5 in 75 overs, Dan Mousley 2 (8) and Tom Haines 142 (208) on the crease. Haines completed his 150 in the 84 overs, after pushing the ball towards deep point for a single off Harshit Rana.

Mousley rotated the strike well and smashed boundaries at regular intervals. Indian bowlers struggled to take wickets in the second session as they were not able to pick a single wicket until tea. The duo of Tom Haines and Dan Mousley added 87 runs off 150 balls for the sixth wicket.

Both batters batted through the second session and remained unout, Tom Haines 167 (271) and Dan Mousley 48 (85). Earlier in the first session, the England Lions were 333/5 in 75 overs, with Tom Haines (142*) and Dan Mousley (2*) unbeaten on the crease.

The side still trailed by 224 runs in reply to India A's total of 557. The England Lions began the day from 237/2 in 52 overs, with Haines (103*) and Max Holden (64*) unbeaten on the crease.

In the 56th over, the English side crossed the 250-run mark as Holden slammed a boundary on the bowling of right-arm seamer Harshit Rana.

Ten overs later, on the last ball of the 66th over, the England Lions completed their 300 as Haines smashed a boundary off pacer Mukesh Kumar's bowling. In the 67th over, Holden brought up his century as he took a single on the first ball of the over, which was bowled by Shardul Thakur.

In the 68th over, with the score of 312, Mukesh Kumar sent Max Holden back to the pavilion. Before going back, the left-hand batter scored 101 runs off 101 balls, including 12 fours and a six. After Holden's wicket was lost, the England Lions lost the next two wickets for 14 runs in quick succession.

Team captain James Rew (8) and Rehan Ahmed (3) were not able to make their mark as they were sent back to the dressing room cheaply. Following the loss of these two wickets, the England team's score was 326/5 in 73.2 overs. The next batter to come up to bat was Dan Mousley.

Till the end of the first session on the third day, Haines and Mousley built an unbeaten partnership of seven runs.

