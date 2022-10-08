Dane Cleaver replaces Daryl Mitchell in New Zealand's squad for Tri-Series

Wicketkeeper-batter Dane Cleaver has been called into New Zealand's squad for the ongoing T20 Tri-series to replace the injured Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand Cricket announced on Saturday.

"Wicket-keeper batsman @DaneCleaver has been called into the T20 Tri-Series Squad to replace the injured @dazmitchell47. Mitchell's injury will continue to be assessed over the coming week ahead of the team's scheduled departure for the @T20WorldCup next Saturday," New Zealand Cricket tweeted.

Cleaver, who made his international debut for New Zealand earlier this year, will join the squad assembled in Christchurch today ahead of the team's first Tri-Series match against Pakistan tonight at Hagley Oval.

Two weeks before the T20 World Cup, New Zealand suffered a major injury blow as all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was ruled out of the T20 Tri-Series in Christchurch after fracturing his hand during training on Friday.

"Mitchell's injury will continue to be assessed over the coming week ahead of the team's scheduled departure for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next Saturday," the NZC statement read.

The all-rounder Daryl Mitchell sustained a blow to his right hand while batting in the nets, with an X-Ray later revealing a fracture to his fifth metacarpal (pinkie finger).

Earlier on Friday, the two visiting teams, Pakistan and Bangladesh squared off to begin the T20I triangular series. Before the October 14 final, the three teams will play each other twice in a round-robin stage. Every game will take place in Christchurch.

New Zealand physio for the Tri-Series Theo Kapakoulakis confirmed Mitchell's hand had been placed in a cast which would need to remain on for at least two weeks.

Coach Gary Stead said some time was needed to consider a decision on Mitchell's availability for the ICC T20 World Cup, with the squad set to depart for Australia on October 15.

New Zealand will open their Tri-Series campaign against Pakistan at Hagley Oval on Saturday night.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor