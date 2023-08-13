Dane van Niekerk ruled out of Hundred due to thumb fracture

London [UK], August 13 : Oval Invincibles skipper Dane van Niekerk has been ruled out of the Women's Hundred tournament with a fracture on her right thumb.

She was injured during Invincibles' triumph over Manchester Originals, and scans indicated an intra-articular fracture that may necessitate surgery, according to the franchise.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv4p6iWIzzZ/?img_index=1

"I'm very sad to be ruled out of the tournament. I felt like I was hitting my stride in the game against the Originals so to get injured in the same match is incredibly frustrating," Van Niekerk said in a statement.

Van Niekerk will stay with the team for the competition. "I'll stay with the group to offer Suzie and the team all the support I can," she said.

"I am very grateful to everyone that offered me their kind wishes after I missed the Superchargers game - it means a great amount," she added.

New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates will take over as captain in van Niekerk's absence. The team will soon announce a substitute player.

Van Niekerk appeared in two games, scoring 2 against Welsh Fire and 42 off 23 against the Originals. She then suffered an injury and was forced to miss the game against the Northern Superchargers.

The Invincibles, who won both previous editions of the Women's Hundred, are presently sixth on the points standings with one win in four matches, one of which was abandoned due to rain.

