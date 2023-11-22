Danielle McGahey announces retirement after ICC transgender ruling

New Delhi, Nov 22 Danielle McGahey, the first transgender to play international cricket, has said that "with a very heavy heart" her international career for Canada "is over".

After a key change to ICC's gender eligibility requirements that banned transgenders from participating in women's internationals, McGahey retired from international cricket.

"Following the ICC's decision this morning, it is with a very heavy heart that I must say that my international cricketing career is over," McGahey posted on Instagram. "As quickly as it began, it must now end."

The ICC board on Tuesday approved the new rules by which any player who has transitioned from male to female and has been through any form of male puberty will not be allowed to participate in women's international cricket, regardless of any surgery or gender reassignment treatment they may have undertaken.

Hailing originally from Australia, McGahey, 29, moved to Canada in 2020 and underwent a male-to-female medical transition in 2021.

In September 2023, she played for Canada in the Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier which acts as the pathway for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

"While I hold my opinions on the ICC's decision, they are irrelevant," McGahey wrote.

"What matters is the message being sent to millions of trans women today, a message saying that we don't belong. I promise I will not stop fighting for equality for us in our sport, we deserve the right to play cricket at the highest level, we are not a threat to the integrity or safety of the sport."

McGahey played six T20Is and scored 118 runs at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 95.93.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor