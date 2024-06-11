Danielle Wyatt, Who Once Proposed to Virat Kohli, Ties the Knot With Her Lesbian Partner Georgie Hodge

England's female cricketer Danielle Wyatt shot to fame after proposing to Virat Kohli, the star batsman of the Indian cricket team. Following this, she became a well-known figure in the cricketing world. She is now happily married to her partner Georgie Hodge. Danielle recently gave a glimpse of her married life with Hodge on social media.

Her proposal to Virat Kohli made headlines a few years back, sparking much discussion. Danielle Wyatt exchanged vows with her girlfriend, Georgie Hodge, who manages a women's football team. Both share a deep connection to the world of sports. In a post dating back to 2014 on social media, Wyatt had written to Kohli, "Marry me," and now, a decade later, she has tied the knot.

A photo of her with Kohli quickly spread across the internet. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli himself married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in 2017. Danielle Wyatt has achieved significant milestones in international cricket, including scoring 4 centuries. She made her debut in One Day and Twenty20 formats in 2010, amassing a total of 1776 runs in 102 ODI matches, which includes 2 centuries and 5 half-centuries. Her highest score stands at 129 runs.