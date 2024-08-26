Darcie Brown named in Australia's 15-player squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Melbourne [Australia], August 26 : Australia announced its 15-player squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024, which has been moved from Bangladesh to the UAE.

Darcie Brown recovered from a stress fracture of the foot to claim her place in the squad. While, her compatriot Jess Jonassen, who missed out on the Bangladesh series, has been left out of the World Cup squad.

Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris, who suffered rib and calf injuries, respectively, have recovered from it and have been named in the 15-player squad.

Tayla Vlaeminck will join Brown to provide extra pace to Australia's pace bowling line-up. Young batter Phoebe Litchfield will be playing her first T20 World Cup.

Alyssa Healy will captain the squad and will look to make it four T20 World Cup titles in a row.

"This is the first time in a long time we've had our entire contract list available for selection ahead of a World Cup, and it's resulted in a really stable and balanced squad. It's the first time Alyssa will have the reins at a World Cup, and we've already seen what she and Tahlia bring from a leadership perspective, so it's exciting for them to have this opportunity to lead their country on the biggest stage," national selector Shawn Flegler said as quoted from a statement from Cricket Australia.

"Pheobe is a real x-factor for us and will be well supported by an experienced group at her first World Cup. The pace duo of Tayla and Darcie is one we've been wanting to unleash for a while and is a real point of difference for us," he added.

While talking about Jonassen's absence from the 15-player squad, Fleger feels that the 31-year-old was unlucky.

"Jess Jonassen is again unlucky to miss out, but we've been impressed with the way she's bounced back, and we'll continue to monitor her form ahead of the home summer," Flegler said.

Before the T20 World Cup, the 15-player squad will also play three T20Is against New Zealand, which will kick off on September 19.

The Women's T20 World Cup will kick off on October 3, with England playing the series opener against South Africa.

Australia Women's T20 World Cup squad: Alyssa Healy (capt and wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.

