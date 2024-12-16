Daren Sammy to Take Over as Head Coach of West Indies Across All Formats from April 2025

Daren Sammy has been appointed as the head coach of the West Indies across all formats. Cricket West Indies made the announcement on Monday, December 16. The news was shared by CWI Director Miles Bascombe during the Quarterly Press Conference held in St. Vincent.

Sammy, a two-time ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-winning captain, has already been serving as the head coach of the West Indies’ white-ball teams since May 2023. Starting in April next year, he will take over the role for the Test team as well.

Sammy will replace Andre Coley as the Test head coach following the conclusion of the current World Test Championship cycle. The West Indies are currently at the bottom of the WTC25 standings with a 24.24% point percentage and have no chance of reaching the finale at Lord’s next year.

A two-match series against Pakistan, scheduled for January 16-28, 2025, will take place away from home.

“It’s an honour to represent the West Indies in any capacity and with the new role I have, we have a new direction mapped out,” Sammy said at a press conference after the announcement as quoted by ICC. “I am really excited about the added responsibility and the new journey. I believe my team and I will be ready for it.”