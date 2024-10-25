Darren Lehmann named Northamptonshire head coach on two-year deal

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Northamptonshire have appointed former Australia coach Darren Lehmann as their new head coach at Wantage Road on a two-year contract as per ESPNcricinfo.

Lehmann, 54, replaces John Sadler, who left in September after Northants fell in the Vitality Blast quarter-finals. Although the team was winless in the County Championship at that point, they later rallied to finish fourth in Division Two.

Following a heart attack in 2020, Lehmann had reduced his coaching workload. He is set to join Northamptonshire in February after completing his commentary work for ABC during the Australian summer.

"Northamptonshire has a great history in our game and I am looking forward to meeting the players and learning about the club and its past and create our own history over the coming months and years," Lehmann said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"The selling point for me is a group that wants to get better and follow their and the club's dreams, create memories and play at the highest level possible. I will encourage this on and off the field, as well as open door policy. I'm sure we will have success and fun along the way," he added.

"Pre-season will search for the high skill levels that the group possess, and the assistant coaches will drive this until I can get there after our summer. We have excellent coaches who want nothing more than for the players to succeed on and off the field," the Australian noted.

A seasoned cricketer and coach, Lehmann represented Australia in over 100 matches and led them to victory in the 2013-14 Ashes. He also guided Brisbane Heat to a Big Bash League title in 2012-13, and returned to the team as assistant coach for their 2023-24 title season.

Lehmann brings considerable experience in English cricket, having enjoyed a successful playing career with Yorkshire, and later coaching the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural season of The Hundred.

Northamptonshire's CEO, Ray Payne said, "I am delighted we have been able to secure a new head coach with the history, reputation, skills and knowledge that Darren possesses. It is a real marker in the ground and demonstrates once again, the clubs desire to achieve to its highest level on the field," as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"From our first conversation with Darren it was clear to see his passion and excitement for the opportunity and his coaching philosophy is something that aligns well with the goals of the club," he added.

"With this appointment and David Ripley as head coach of Steelbacks Women, we believe we have strong leadership for both the men's and women's Northamptonshire teams and that will be the envy of others and well set for success," Ray said.

"I wish Darren all the best in the role and know he will have the support of the whole club and all of the supporters as we strive for promotion back to Division One of the County Championship and success in both white-ball competitions," he concluded.

