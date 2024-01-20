Daryl Mitchell pulled out of New Zealand's 5th T20I match vs Pakistan to manage workload

Christchurch [New Zealand], January 20 : New Zealand batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been pulled out of Kiwi's fifth T20I match against Pakistan to manage his workload, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra has been called to replace Mitchell for the final 20-over game against the 'Men in Green' in Christchurch.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead confirmed that the 32-year-old was given a break since "important Test matches" are on the way for the Kiwis.

He added that since the hosts have already won the T20I series against Pakistan it was the best time to give him a break.

"We've made a call to give Daryl Mitchell a break from this game. We've obviously got some important Test matches leading up. Daryl's a three-format player, so it's really important that we do manage his workload over this period. He's highly likely to play a big part in the rest of our [home] season. So we just thought this is an opportune time [to give him a break], given the series is won," Stead was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Mitchell currently is the third-highest run scorer in the series, with 158 runs after taking part in four games with a strike rate of 183.72. He smashed 13 fours and 7 sixes.

The Kiwis have already sealed the series after clinching four consecutive victories.

In the fourth T20I match, the hosts beat Pakistan by seven wickets to move one step closer to whitewash the visitors.

The final T20I game against Pakistan will be played on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand's updated T20I squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (Wk), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (C), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Chad Bowes, Ben Sears.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor