Daryl Mitchell to miss T20 World Cup with fractured finger?

New Zealand allrounder Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the ongoing home tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan with a fractured finger and his participation in the T20 World Cup could be in doubt as well. New Zealand are scheduled to leave for Australia on October 15.

"It's a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting period of cricket for the side," Stead said. "Daryl's become a really important player to our T20 unit and we're certainly going to miss his all-round skills and versatility in the tri-series."With our first game of the World Cup in just over two weeks we need to take some to consider Daryl's recovery timeline and his potential involvement in the tournament." Mitchell shot to prominence in the semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup, when he scored an unbeaten 72 against England.