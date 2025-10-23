David Miller and Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of South Africa’s White-Ball Tour of Pakistan

South Africa’s stand-in T20I captain David Miller and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee were ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Miller sustained a Grade 1 right hamstring strain during training ahead of the tour. Scans conducted on Wednesday confirmed the injury. He will begin a phased rehabilitation program, Cricket South Africa said.

Coetzee was forced to withdraw from both the T20I and ODI series due to a pectoral muscle injury sustained against Namibia in Windhoek earlier this month.

Donovan Ferreira will lead the T20I side in Miller’s absence. Matthew Breetzke and uncapped Tony de Zorzi were added to the T20I squad. Ottneil Baartman will replace Coetzee in the ODI team.

South Africa will play a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The ODI series will follow in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.